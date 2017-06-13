Community based organizations urged to diversify their philanthropic activities

KARACHI, Jun 13 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has
urged the community based organizations to strengthen and diversify
their philanthropic activities across the country,
Talking to a delegation of Jamiat e Delhi Punjabi Saudagaran
that, led by Saeed Shafiq, called on him here on Tuesday, he said
communities and neighborhoods can play an efficient role in proper
identification and consequent support to the people in need.
“Existing situation in the country demanded that philanthropic
activities are diversified with due attention towards economic
empowerment, education and healthcare requirements of the marginalized sections,” he said.
Appreciative of the association’s administrative capabilities and
capacities, Sindh Governor said Islam accords top priority to service
to humanity.
The delegation that among others also included its General
Secretary Salim Farooqi shared with the governor the series of work
undertaken by them for low income members of their community as well
as those pertaining to the society in general.
It was informed that more than 300,000 families were supported by
the association where as different welfare centers were also managed
by it.
“We equally focus on arranging employment and residence; meeting
healthcare, educational needs besides arranging funeral services for
people faced with resource constraints,” said Saeed Shafiq.
Mentioning that the association has also developed a full fledged
colony for low income families in Korangi, Shafiq said flats have been
handed to the deservants at easy installments.
He, said residents of this colony known as Allahwala Town were
presently faced with the menace of choked sewerage exposing them to
serious health risks and inconvenience.
Sindh governor assured that the issue will be resolved without
any unnecessary delay.
