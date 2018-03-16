Commonwealth games:Chef de mission holds meeting

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Chairman, WAPDA, Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain who is the Chef-de-Mission of the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Friday convened a meeting to discuss arrangements, preparedness level and coordination plan of the Pakistani contingent for the Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia in April.

Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) , Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, WAPDA Secretary and WAPDA Sports Board President Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General (Technical) Syed Habib Shah, National Sports Federations representatives and team managers attended the meeting at the wapda house.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef-de-Mission of the Games expressed the hope that the contingent will bring good name for the country with their hard work, performance, team spirit, conduct and behavior in and outside the field. Emphasizing upon the significance of coordination during the Games, he hoped that the officials and the players, being ambassadors of Pakistan, will exhibit exemplary discipline in the event. The matters relating to the targets set for the contingent in the Games, preparedness of the participating teams and expected results/achievements were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistani contingent for the 21st Commonwealth Games is comprised of 87 members including 56 players and 31 officials. Pakistan teams/players will participate in 10 sports disciplines namely athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.