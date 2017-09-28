Committee to workout how to generate Rs28mln to host Blind World Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to find ways to fulfill the shortage of funds for hosting the World Cup Cricket of the Blind, to be held next year in January.

The event which is to be held in Pakistan and the UAE, besides Pakistan would be participated by six more teams West Indies, India, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh, Nepal and Australia.The probable South African team would take the number to eight if it confirms participation.

Talking to APP Pakistan Blind Cricket Council’s (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Rs 50 million were required to host the World Cup, while Rs 22 million were available.

He said, “I am hopeful the issues of funds shortage would be

resolved and the mega event will be held in a befitting manner”.

Sultan (himself a member) said the committee headed by Punjab Minister for Sports includes Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and Director General Punjab Sports Board as its members.

“The committee would give its recommendations to the CM Punjab for how the shortfall can he fulfilled,” he said.

Sultan said he would also be representing Pakistan in the

General Council meeting of World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) to be held in Bangladesh on November 18 and 19.

“PBCC Director Cricket Operations Bilal Satti and PBCC General Manager Maher Yousaf Haroon would also be present in the meeting as WBCC senior vice president and WBCC director technical, respectively,” Sultan said.

He said representatives of South Africa, Sri Lanka,

Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal would be coming in the meeting.

“In the meeting, PBCC will present a report on the

arrangements of the fifth edition of the World Cup Cricket of the Blind,” he said.