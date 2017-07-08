Committee to recommend improvements in universites’ working: Governor

KARACHI, July 8 (APP): A high powered committee would soon be

constituted for improvement of higher education in the province to make it according to

the advancements in various fields around the globe. It would recommend and suggest

required measures for improvement in overall working of public sectors universities in

Sindh.

This was stated by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair while presiding over a

meeting regarding making Institute of Pharmaceutical Research (IPR) established at

Karachi University more than 26 years ago, functional.

Abdul Haseeb Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M.

Ajmal Khan ,and others also attended the meeting.

Governor Sindh said that universities are the most significant symbol of

any society and they determine the status of that particular country in the comity of the

world. Our universities need research based education to prepare our youth to face the

challenges of their future professional life with resounding success, he observed.

He said that Higher Education Commissions at Federal and Provincial

level should join hands in this regard to facilitate research culture at varsities.

Coordination and cooperation between our universities with reputed foreign educational

institutions could be a way forward in this regard, he opined.

Zubair said that public sector universities should pay special attention

towards imparting research based education to their students. A special task force or

section should be constituted in every university to achieve this goal, he added

Expressing his astonishment over non-functioning of Institute of

Pharmaceutical Research at the university, Governor Sindh said that it was very

unfortunate that IPR is still lying idle despite construction of building almost 26 years ago.

He asked Vice Chancellor Karachi University to include matter of

approval of IPR in the next meeting of the senate of Karachi University.

He also said that Higher Education Commission would be approached for

the grant to this institute so as to make it functional as soon as possible.

Pharmaceutical sciences are the most rapidly changing sector, where new

research appear daily with regards to cure of various ailments, he observed.

Governor Sindh said that functioning of this Institute would not only

assist and guide pharmacy students but would also facilitate research in pharmaceutical

sciences according to our environment and requirements.

Governor Sindh said that regular meetings of syndicate and senate of

public sector universities were essential to resolve the pending and disputed matters at

an earliest.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. M. Ajmal Khan briefed

Governor Sindh about the reasons, circumstances and bottlenecks in non-functioning of

this Institute. He said that funds are the main reason for making this institute functional.

Abdul Hasseeb Khan, who facilitated construction of the building of IPR,

said that it has been approved by HEC, Law Ministry and the Syndicate of

Karachi University. It was never placed for approval of Senate of Karachi University,

which was the main reason for its non-functioning.

He asked Governor Sindh who is also the chancellor of Karachi University

to intervene in the matter and include the same in the next senate meeting as an agenda

item.