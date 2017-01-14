Committee probing news leak issue to submit report in few days: Nisar

KALAR SYEDAN, Jan 14 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan on Saturday said the independent committee probing the news leak

issue would submit its report in a few days.

He said he had nothing to do with the news leak committee as it was

formed by the government and only notifed by the Interior Ministry.

The minister was talking to journalists here after meeting with

the newly elected local government representatives.

He said no action was taken against bogus identity cards during

previous regimes. There was no example of blocking fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICS). The present government, however,

realized the issue and started their country-wide re-verification

campaign. Around 450,000 fake CNICS had been blocked during last

three and a half years while over 32,400 passports were also revoked

during the period, he added.

Replying to a question, Nisar said positive and constructive

criticism from media was welcome, but it should not be at the behest

of opponents.

To another question, he said there was no report about any other

person gone missing from the federal capital except Prof Salman Haider.

The law enforcement agencies, he said, were making all-out efforts

to recover all the missing persons as soon as possible. The government

had a clear policy regarding the missing persons, he added.

The minister said the security agencies were fulfilling their responsibilities. He said he himself was monitoring the

case and taking reports on daily basis.

To another query about military courts, Nisar said consultation

with the opposition was underway for introducing fast trial courts to

bring the terrorists to justice. The situation would be clear within

next few days, he added.

He said the Interior Ministry had prepared its reply regarding the

Quetta Commission’s report, which would be submitted with the Supreme

Court on January 17 or 18.