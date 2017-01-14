KALAR SYEDAN, Jan 14 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan on Saturday said the independent committee probing the news leak
issue would submit its report in a few days.
He said he had nothing to do with the news leak committee as it was
formed by the government and only notifed by the Interior Ministry.
The minister was talking to journalists here after meeting with
the newly elected local government representatives.
He said no action was taken against bogus identity cards during
previous regimes. There was no example of blocking fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICS). The present government, however,
realized the issue and started their country-wide re-verification
campaign. Around 450,000 fake CNICS had been blocked during last
three and a half years while over 32,400 passports were also revoked
during the period, he added.
Replying to a question, Nisar said positive and constructive
criticism from media was welcome, but it should not be at the behest
of opponents.
To another question, he said there was no report about any other
person gone missing from the federal capital except Prof Salman Haider.
The law enforcement agencies, he said, were making all-out efforts
to recover all the missing persons as soon as possible. The government
had a clear policy regarding the missing persons, he added.
The minister said the security agencies were fulfilling their responsibilities. He said he himself was monitoring the
case and taking reports on daily basis.
To another query about military courts, Nisar said consultation
with the opposition was underway for introducing fast trial courts to
bring the terrorists to justice. The situation would be clear within
next few days, he added.
He said the Interior Ministry had prepared its reply regarding the
Quetta Commission’s report, which would be submitted with the Supreme
Court on January 17 or 18.
Committee probing news leak issue to submit report in few days: Nisar
KALAR SYEDAN, Jan 14 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali