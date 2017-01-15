Committee on CPEC to briefed by Minister Planning, Development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The 20th meeting of the Parliamentary
Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday will
be briefed by Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms on the
6th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held in meeting.
The committee will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator
Mushahid Hussain Syed at Parliament House Islamabad.
The committee will be also updated on the CPEC progress and
plans for 2017, said a Notice of National Assembly Secretariat.
