Committee headed by Sartaj Aziz to finalize constitutional reforms in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, March 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

has constituted a high level committee headed by Adviser foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz and comprises of Minister for Kashmir and GB affairs Ch.

Barjis Tahir, Federal Minister for Law and Parliamentary affairs, Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan and AJK’s Minister for Law to

finalize a draft of constitutional reforms in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK), a source in the government here said Friday.

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also constituted a

committee comprising of Additional Chief Secretary (General), Secretary

Law and advocate General to prepare a draft of reforms in Interim Constitutional Act 1974 which would be presented to the committee constituted by the Prime Minister, the source added.

The committee headed by Aziz will finalize the draft of amendments

in Interim Constitutional Act 1974 before sending it to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for approval after which a joint sitting of Kashmir Council and AJK legislative Assembly will accord the passage to those amendments.