Committee formed to sort out NLP’ issues

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History

and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday held a meeting with State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was held here which was attended by the

senior officials of both the divisions.

Secretary NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed

Junaid Ikhlaq Secretary CADD, Nargis Ghalo were also present in the meeting.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

exchanged views related to the issues of employees of National Library of Pakistan (NLP).

They formed a committee comprising over the senior officials of both

the divisions to sort out viable solution to the issues of the library and its employees.