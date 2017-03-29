Committee for artists’ welfare to finalize its recommendations

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Prime Ministers’ Special Committee for Artists’ Welfare will meet for the third time here on March 31 (Friday) to discuss the recommendations sought from the committee members and other stakeholders for well-being of the artists.

The 12-member committee headed by Adviser to Prime Minister on

National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui was

constituted by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to prepare a

report based on effective recommendations for the welfare of artists

working in different sections of Fine Arts.

The committee discussed various proposals for the welfare of artist’s community during the last two meetings and will now finalize these suggestions in the upcoming meeting.

`”The comprehensive report consisting of solid proposals for artists’ welfare will be submitted to Prime Minister by the first week of April”, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said.

Talking to APP, he said, the committee has prepared draft proposal for the welfare of artists with utmost sincerity and diligence through discussing the concerning issues and covering all the areas.

He said the committee took all the relevant stakeholders on board for preparing this report and also considered the problems being faced by the artists working in different fields of arts.

Secretary NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan is also Secretary of the

committee while the other members of committee included Chairman

Pakistan Television, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, prominent film and drama

actresses, Zeba Muhammad Ali and Laila Zubairi, prominent artist,

Suhail Ahmad Azizi, Director General, Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah, Film Producers Syed Noor and Ejaz Ahmad

Gul, prominent Musician, Master Parvez Haider and Violin player, Ustad Raees.