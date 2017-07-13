Committee finalizes proposal for further empowering GB people

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): The committee constituted by the prime
minister to formulate proposals for further empowerment of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Thursday finalized several proposals to strengthen regional governance of the GB.
The committee met here at the Foreign Office, under the chairmanship
of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, a press release said.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister
for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chudary Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khawja Zaheer Ahmed, Chief Minister of GB Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB Pir Bakhsh Jamali and Chief Secretary GB Kazim Niaz.
The committee discussed and finalized several proposals and options
for strengthening regional governance through delegation of administrative and financial powers to the government of GB for increasing
financial resources to expandessential services for the people of the area.
