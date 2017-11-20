Committee constituted to resolve sit-in issue amicably: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday said the Ulema Dialogue Committee had been constituted to resolve the Faizabad Interchage sit-in issue amicably.

Talking to PTV, he hoped that the committee headed by Pir Hussain-ud-Din would try to convince the protesters.

He said a meeting had been held with protesters which was attended by Ulema and Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Youasf.

In the meeting it was decided to postpone the operation against protesters and resolve the issue peacefully, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said the government representatives and Ulema had exchanged their views and decided to form a committee which would resolve the issue and categorically said Ulema did not demand for resignation of Minister for Law Zahid Hamid.

He said the government would fully cooperate with committee.