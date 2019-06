ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the government was alive to the difficulties being faced by the people in merged tribal areas (erstwhile FATA) and would fulfill all the commitments made with them.

In a meeting with a delegation of senators and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) coming from merged tribal areas, the prime minister said the people of tribal areas had rendered numerous sacrifices and faced immense hardships, said PM Office statement.