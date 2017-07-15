Commerce ministry focuses on modernizing trade mechanism

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Ministry of commerce is focusing on

modernizing the trade mechanism to facilitate international and

domestic trade and enhance export.

“We are working to search new trade avenues and markets in

different regions of the world to get access to these markets for

promotion of country’s trade,” Senior official of ministry of

commerce told APP here.

New tarde policy mainly targeted the international and

internal trade for improving supply chain, enhancing use of

technology and providing competitiveness.

The government is committed in providing direction and

diversification to internal trade for enhancing supply chains to

enhance country’s exports.

He added that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with

Turkey, Thailand and Iran were under negotiation phase and agreement

would be finalized in coming months.

The official said that priority of the government would be to

initiate the FTAs on same pattern with the Latin American Countries

for promotion of free trade with the regional countries.

The South American markets had great potential which needed

to be exploited and by taking timely measures he said, adding that

Pakistan could get benefit from this untapped potential.

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Cuba have huge import

potential for promoting trade from Pakistan.

He said that the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF)

envisaged diversification of export markets through adoption of an

outreach strategy for Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States

(CIS) and Latin America.

The STPF 2015-18 aims to achieve annual exports to US$ 35

Billion besides improving export competitiveness and making

transition from `factor-driven’ economy to `efficiency-driven’ and

`innovation-driven’ economy.

He said that in seventh round of negotiations on Free Trade

Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey, both sides had discussed

the specific sectors including textile sector during the

negotiation.

Pakistan and Turkey’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be

signed on August 14, for enhancing the bilateral trade between two

countries.

He said the country’s major exports to Turkey were denim PET,

ethanol, cotton yarn, fabric and rice, garments,leather, carpets,

surgical instruments,sports good, chemicals.