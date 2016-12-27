Commerce minister to visit Iran soon to discuss FTA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Minister of Commerce Khurram

Dastgir has said that he would pay a two-day visit to Iran on from december 28-29 and discuss Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and resumption

of banking channels between the two brotherly countries.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Tehran, minister hoped

that the two countries would be able to sign FTA by the end of

2017 which is aimed to expand the bilateral trade.

He said that Iran visit is a follow up on the valuable visit

by Iran President Hassan Rouhani to Pakistan earlier this year.

“We are very much looking forward to progress on the five

year economic engagement plan that was signed during that visit,”

he said.

Dastgir said that there has already been good progress on

one part of the plan and offer by Pakistan to have Free Trade

Agreement (FTA) has been accepted by Iran. “we have already

exchanged drafts of the agreement”, he added.

The minister said that Iran and Pakistan have already held

their first negotiations on FTA and there is great positivity on

both sides to conclude it ideally by the end of 2017.

Dastgir Khan ensured that any outstanding issues in the

signing of FTA would be resolved quickly.

He added that during his visit to Iran, he will also be

discussing on the prospects of broader energy ties with Iran,

particularly in reference to the electricity that Pakistan is

buying from Iran for the port of Gwadar.

He said the current status of Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas

pipeline would also be on the agenda of his upcoming visit to

Tehran.

Dastgir Khan also reiterated that Iran and Pakistan are very

near to resolve the banking problem between the two countries.

Minister noted that there is already lot of trade that both

sides are not capturing in statistics so by bringing down tariffs

`we want to encourage people to do formal trade.’