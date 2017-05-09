Commerce minister meets Qatari counterpart Sheikh Jassim

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Minister for Commerce, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on his official visit to the State of Qatar held meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Trade and Commerce at his office.

Khurram Dastgir Khan highlighted growth of different sectors of Pakistani economy and underscored that the $55 billion Chinese investment in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects has boosted pace of economic development, says a press release received here Tuesday.

Increasing peace in Pakistan is increasing investor’s confidence, he said.

He discussed and presented the major trade issues between the two countries in a comprehensive manner, which include balancing the Pak-Qatar trade, lifting the ban on procuring Pakistani origin rice through the tenders floated by Qatar, facilitating business visas, fulfilling commitment made by Emir of Qatar to give 100,000 visas to Pakistani workers, and expediting first meeting of Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council.

Khurram Dastgir further stated that due to large scale developmental works in Qatar, including the development for FIFA World Cup 2022, the Qatari business companies could benefit from the expertise of Pakistani entrepreneurs as well as excellent quality of Pakistani construction materials, textile, and food.

The minister sought the help of Qatar in resuming the FTA dialogue with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Qatari Minister assured full support in this regard.

Both the sides agreed to enhance the economic and trade relations through regular exchange of trade delegations.

Khurram extended the invitation to the Qatari counterpart to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation at the occasion of upcoming “Expo Pakistan”.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim thanked for the generous invitation and pledged to resolve issues raised by his Pakistani counterpart.

He appreciated the new economic partnership between Pakistan and Qatar after the landmark $16 billion, 15-year LNG deal.

The Qatari minister stated that he would encourage Qatar’s private sector to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the great scope to increase business between the countries.