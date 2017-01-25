Commerce minister meets president European Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan and newly elected President of European Parliament, Antonio Tajani Wednesday discussed the positive impacts of GSP+ on Pakistan and European Union (EU).

They noted that mutual trade between EU and Pakistan had

increased after the GSP+ status, said a press statement received here Wednesday.

The minister felicitated Tajani on his recent election as the president of European Parliament.

Tajani is an Italian politician who has been elected to this position last week.

Before that he was one of the fourteen vice-presidents of the European Parliament and the European Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The minister apprised him about positive changes in Pakistan on different fronts including security economy and social sector reforms.

He apprised him that improved security situation and consolidation of democracy gave space for carrying out necessary reforms which resulted in economic growth of Pakistan, surpassing the targets set for 2016.

The international institutions had revised the targets for Pakistan’s economic growth on higher side for year 2017 as well, he added.

Khurram said with the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan, the law and order situation had improved, while legislation had also taken place for the protection of Human Rights particularly those of children, women and minorities.

He also pointed out that improvement in internal security had led to revival of investor’s confidence in Pakistan and many European businesses had now started investing in the country.