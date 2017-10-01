Commerce minister meets British trade envoy in London

ISLAMABAD, Oct.1 (APP): Federal minister for Commerce, Pervaiz Malik in

a meeting with British Trade envoy for Pakistan, Rehman Chishti, MP on

September 30 in London, welcomed recent development on the bilateral commercial front.

According to information recieved here, the minister was appreciative of

the developments especially related to the commitment expressed by the British Government regarding continuation of the market access for Pakistani products post Brexit and the visit of Greg Hands Minister of State for International Trade to Pakistan.

He expressed the need to initiate dialogue for a comprehensive trade

relation in the future.

The Minister also invited British Business houses to invest in Pakistan.

British Trade Envoy assured that UK was open for business and would work

closely with Pakistan to promote bilateral commercial relations.

In this regard, he also informed about his plan to visit Pakistan in

November this year to forge closer economic relationship with Pakistan.

Commerce Minister welcomed high level visits of British dignitaries to Pakistan and hoped that bilateral commercial relations between the two countries would be further strengthened in the days to come.

It is important to note that UK is 3rd largest export destination for the Pakistani products and is one of the largest foreign investors in the country.

Pakistani exports to the British market have registered 8% growth during the calendar year 2016 whereas during the first 7 months of this calendar year our exports have registered 11 % growth.