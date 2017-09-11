Commerce Minister lauds IPO-Pakistan’s performance for adopting pro-active approach

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik has lauded the role of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) in protecting the intellectual property rights and adopting pro-active approach.

He appreciated the IPO role for putting Pakistan on the intellectual

property map of the world as a compliant and responsible country.

The minister expressed these views during his maiden visit to the IPO-

Pakistan headquarters on Monday.

The minister was welcomed by Chairman IPO-Pakistan,Shahid Rashid and Director General,Muhammad Irfan Tarar.

While addressing the officers, the minister expressed pleasure over

the element that IPO-Pakistan had expert and highly trained team which was materializing the goal of an IP based Nation into reality with their combined efforts.

Commenting on the up-coming ECO meeting in Pakistan, the Minister

assured that the government would extend every kind of support to IPO-Pakistan for its successful commencement, adding that it would not only improve IPO-Pakistan’s image abroad but also develop the soft image of being an IP abiding nation among other countries.

Pervaiz Malik directed to focus on the training of the staff for their

capacity building and said that there is a need to create more awareness among masses about IPO and its functioning.

The Minister lauded the IPO-Pakistan for being self-generating

department which was not only meeting its own expenditures but contributing to the national kitty as well.

Earlier, Chairman IPO-Pakistan,Shahid Rashid apprised the Minister

about the working mechanism of the organization and said that due to absence of service rules and dearth of officers the work of IPO-Pakistan was being effected.

Meanwhile, Executive Director,Meesaq Arif gave a detailed presentation

on the formation of IPO-Pakistan, its functioning, structure and achievements.

The Minister took keen interest in the presentation and asked several

queries about the fundamentals of IPO-Pakistan.