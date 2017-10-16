Commerce Minister invites French entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Minister of Commerce and Textile, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik has invited French entrepreneurs and investors to benefit from Pakistan’s business friendly policies and invest in Pakistan in the fields of energy, infrastructure development, food processing, automobiles, tourism and information technology.

According to Pakistan Embassy in France, the federal minister is visiting Paris as part of his European tour to discuss bilateral economic and commercial relations as well as to seek support for GSP Plus Review.

During his stay in Paris, he held separate meetings with Secretary of State, Ministry for Europe, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne and Foreign Affairs of France, Phillipe Gautier, President MEDEF International, Thiery Pflmlin, President Pakistan France-Business Council and President Paris Chamber of Commerce, Didier Kling. He also visited French National Assembly and met members of Pakistan-French Friendship group.

The minister noted that the existing volume of bilateral trade of US$1.4 billion was not commensurate with the true potential of the two economies and called for more exchanges and business linkages to increase the trade volume.

During the meetings, upgradation of the Administrative, Economic and Trade Committee from Secretary to Ministerial level was also discussed to make it an effective and productive forum. The Minister also proposed revival of Air France flights to Pakistan to enhance connectivity and facilitate business travel.

The Minister also appreciated the French support in the EU for trade related concessions, especially for GSP Plus and hoped that France would continue to support Pakistan during the GSP Plus review process.