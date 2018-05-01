Commerce Minister, Governor discuss promotion of textile industry

KARACHI, May 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile

Pervez Malik met Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House

here.

The two leaders discussed in detail economic development and

promotion of the fields of textile and commerce as well as the steps

taken for encouraging textile industry, investment in new textile

industries and other matters, said a press release issued here on

Tuesday.

The Sindh Governor said Pakistan is rich in natural resources and

human resource, and there is need for maximum utilization of these resources.

He stressed the need for encouraging the people associated with

the textile industry as well as investors to achieve the required

results.

The federal minister told the Governor Sindh that steps for

promoting and encouraging textile industry at every level and

attracting local and foreign investors towards this field are

drawing positive results.

He said both local and foreign investors are investing in

textile industry which is helping in eradication of poverty and unemployment.