Commerce Minister, Governor discuss promotion of textile industry

KARACHI, May 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile
Pervez Malik met Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House
here.
The two leaders discussed in detail economic development and
promotion of the fields of textile and commerce as well as the steps
taken for encouraging textile industry, investment in new textile
industries and other matters, said a press release issued here on
Tuesday.
The Sindh Governor said Pakistan is rich in natural resources and
human resource, and there is need for maximum utilization of these resources.
He stressed the need for encouraging the people associated with
the textile industry as well as investors to achieve the required
results.
The federal minister told the Governor Sindh that steps for
promoting and encouraging textile industry at every level and
attracting local and foreign investors towards this field are
drawing positive results.
He said both local and foreign investors are investing in
textile industry which is helping in eradication of poverty and unemployment.
