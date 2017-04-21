RAWALPINDI April 21 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that comments by few regarding head of premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted.
In a tweet, DG ISPR said “Integrity of armed forces is beyond reproach.”
Comments by few regarding head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI April 21 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that comments by few regarding head of premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted.