Commenting on court decision legitimate right : says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said he always respected state institutions but commenting on court decisions was his legitimate right.

“It is my as well the party’s (the PML-N) right to speak against a decision. If there are evidences against me, they must be produced before the court,” he said while talking to media persons outside the Accountability Court here.

Nawaz said he always respected the institutions and reminded that he had staged a long march for the restoration of deposed judges during the rule of Pervez Musharraf.

Expressing concerns over the court decision against him, he said renowned legal expert S M Zafar, who has no link with the PML-N, had also expressed his concern over the decision.

He said the Supreme Court had given a six-month time to the trial court, under a monitoring-judge, but justice had not been done. Besides, a full-bench has been constituted against him in a contempt of court case, he said.

Nawaz said the decisions, which are unacceptable to the public, were tantamount to insulting the masses, adding that PTI leader Jehangir Tareen was disqualified, but neither any joint investigation team was formed nor the case was sent to National Accountability Bureau for further interrogation. Besides, Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed concealed his 113 canals land and described it a mistake, he said.

He also criticized the decision in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan was declared truthful and upright despite several allegations and ground realities.