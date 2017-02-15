Commander US Naval CENTCOM meets CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, Feb 15 (APP): Commander US Naval Forces
Central Command (CENTCOM), Vice Admiral Donegan on Wednesday called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Committee (CJCS) at Joint Staff Headquarters.
Matters of mutual interest with emphasis on geo strategic
environment were discussed during the meeting, Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) stated in a press release.
Commander US Naval Forces CENTCOM acknowledged the role
of Pakistan Armed Forces in fighting the menace of terrorism.
