Commander Sri Lanka Navy meets COAS

APP07-16 RAWALPINDI: February 16  Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne, Commander Sri Lanka Navy called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of professional interest were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. APP

