ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa visited Sui and Dera Bugti on Friday.
He was briefed in details about security and stability environment. Commander also interacted with local notables who acknowledged contributions of the security forces towards progress and stability in their areas, a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Commander Southern Command visits Sui, Dera Bugti
