Commander RSM acknowledges need for Pak-Afghan border mechanism

RAWALPINDI, Jan 9 (APP): Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan General John W. Nicholson, arrived Pakistan today.

On reaching Pakistan the visiting General had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here said.

The COAS appreciated role of erstwhile International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and presently Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Force for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The COAS acknowledged continuous support of RSM to enable Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) for enhancing the capacity and capability to independently tackle security challenges in Afghanistan.

He emphasized requirement of Pakistan-Afghan bilateral border security mechanism for which RSM can play important role.

Later, General John Nicholson and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, jointly visited Miranshah, North Wazirastan Agency.

The visiting General was briefed by General officer commanding, on Operation Zarb-e-Azb and progress on the socio-economic activities including return of Temprarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

Visitors were taken to Miranshah bazaar where they saw the development work being undertaken by the Pakistan Army.

General John Nicholson appreciated successful Operations conducted by Pakistan Army and acknowledged the requirement of bilateral border security coordination.

Earlier, on arrival at Miranshah, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt Commander Peshawer Corps received the visiting Generals.