Commander Royal Navy of Oman meets Chief of the Naval Staff

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP)::Commander Royal Navy of Oman, Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Bin Abdullah Al Raisi Tuesday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

They discussed professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries, said a press statement issued here.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations.

The visiting dignitary was also briefed on numerous tenures of Command of Multinational Task Forces 150 and 151 by senior

Pak Navy Officers.

A comprehensive brief on Regional Maritime Environment & PN’s Contribution in Regional Maritime Security was also given to the visiting delegation.

The Commander Royal Navy of Oman highly appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

This visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both navies.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Commander Royal Navy of Oman was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers.