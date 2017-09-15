RAWALPINDI, Sep 15 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General
Nadeem Raza Friday visited sectors along Line of Control (LoC), where Indian troops targeted innocent civil population the other day.
He said that troops along LoC would continue to give befitting response
to Indian brutality against innocent citizens, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.
Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits sectors along LoC
