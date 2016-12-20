Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits LoC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 20 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant

General Nadeem Raza Tuesday visited troops deployed on Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber sector to overview the operational preparedness.

According to an ISPR press release issued here, he was briefed on prevalent security situation along the LoC by the local commanders.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza interacted with troops and expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness, state of morale and motivation of troops.