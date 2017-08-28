Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits LOC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant

General Nadeem Raza visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Hot Spring

and Puna sectors where India committed ceasefire violations (CFVs)

on Sunday, targetting innocent civilians.

He appreciated effective response given by the Pakistan Army to

the Indian CFVs and said such response would continue to protect

Kashmiri brothers, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

statement issued here on Monday said.