RAWALPINDI , May 21 (APP):Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika, Commander of the Polish Armed Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tueaday.

Issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies were discussed in the meeting, a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the Polish Armed Forces laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.