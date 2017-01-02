Commander National Guard of Bahrain discusses regional security with COAS

RAWALPINDI Jan 02 (APP): Commander of National Guard of the

Kingdom of Bahrain, Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa on Monday visited General Headquarters and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, the visiting dignitary congratulated General Qamar Javed Bajwa on assumption of Command of Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, matters related to regional security and professional interests were discussed.