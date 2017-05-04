Commander Lahore Corps reviews census process on ground

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant
General Sadiq Ali on Thursday visited different areas of Kasur city
and reviewed the ongoing progress of census by civil and army
enumerators.
He appreciated the common people for extending maximum
possible cooperation during the process, Inter Services Public
Relations here said.
Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali appreciated the efforts put in by
both civil and military components for making census process a
success in Lahore and surrounding areas.