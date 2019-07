ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Army General Oleg Salyukov, Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to enhanced security, training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).