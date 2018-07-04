Commander Bahrain Naval Force appreciates PN’s role for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Commodore Mohammed Yousif Al Asam on Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander Royal Bahrain

Naval Force was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy (PN) clad in ceremonial dress presented him Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers.

Later, Commodore Mohammed Yousif Al Asam called on

Chief of the Naval Staff in his office where discussions on

professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were

held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies

were focused.

Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against

terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s contribution towards

regional maritime security were also highlighted.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force highly

appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in

maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The call-on was followed by a comprehensive briefing

given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective

on regional issues and PN contributions towards peace and

stability in maritime domain.

In second leg of his visit, Commodore Mohammed Yousif Al

Asam is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands at

Lahore and Karachi.

The visit of Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force is expected

to further strengthen bilateral collaboration between the

two Navies.