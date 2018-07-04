Commander Bahrain Naval Force appreciates PN’s role for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Commodore Mohammed Yousif Al Asam on Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood
Abbasi.
Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander Royal Bahrain
Naval Force was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy (PN) clad in ceremonial dress presented him Guard of Honour.
The visiting dignitary was introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers.
Later, Commodore Mohammed Yousif Al Asam called on
Chief of the Naval Staff in his office where discussions on
professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were
held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies
were focused.
Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against
terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s contribution towards
regional maritime security were also highlighted.
Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force highly
appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in
maintaining peace and stability in the region.
The call-on was followed by a comprehensive briefing
given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective
on regional issues and PN contributions towards peace and
stability in maritime domain.
In second leg of his visit, Commodore Mohammed Yousif Al
Asam is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands at
Lahore and Karachi.
The visit of Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force is expected
to further strengthen bilateral collaboration between the
two Navies.