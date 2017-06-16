Commander 10 Corps expresses satisfaction on preparedness of troops at forward location

RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Friday visited troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC) in Iftikharabad Sector.

The Commander reviewed operational preparedness and expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness and vigilance exercised by forward troops, news release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

He expressed his concern over continuous cease fire violations by Indian troops targeting innocent civil population residing close to the LOC. While appreciating the indomitable spirit, he lauded the high

morale of deployed troops and unflinching resolve of civil population of the area and urged for a befitting response to Indian cease fire violations.