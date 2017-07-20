Comedian Sohail Ahmad doing film after 15 years

LAHORE, July 20 (APP): Famous comedian, Sohail Ahmad alias

Azizi has been cast as grand father of the hero in film ” Main

Punjab Nahi Jawo Gi”.

Sohail Ahmad has accepted the offer to perform in a film after

15 years. At present, he is doing a show in a TV

channel.

Former super star, Nadeem Baig is the director of

this film. While Hamayun Saeed, Eman Ali, Mehwish hayat, Saba

Hameed and Samina Pirzada are included in the cast.