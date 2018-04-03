Colourful XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to start on Wednesday evening

By Ijaz Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP):An 89-member Pakistan contingent arrived here at Games village to participate in
the 10 disciplines of the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which is
going to open on Wednesday.
Children wearing colourful costumes, officials, large
number of volunteers and above all the Pakistanis based in Australia have given
due reception to the Pakistani contingent. The 89-member Pakistan contingent is
taking part in athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, shooting, squash,
swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.
Pakistan will have to face India on Saturday, next, with
many of the field hockey lovers, have been inquiring about the highlights of
the most awaited clash. The Gold Coast, a cities famous for is beautiful
decorated and from children to old men above all enthusiastically responded
with their shooting and cheering.
More than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71
countries and territories would compete in 18 sports and seven Para-Sports
during 11 days of competition broadcast to a global audience of 1.5 billion.
They will be supported by 15,000 friendly Australian volunteers.
Two Pakistani student ambassadors also traveled to the
Gold Coast during the Games including a girl and a boy selected by competition
– will represent Pakistan at a cultural program alongside students drawn from
all over the Commonwealth. Australia has a strong record of supporting sports
development in Pakistan.
Australia has
always given a helping hand for the promotion of sports activities in Pakistan
and local people and people from across the world are waiting the grand opening
ceremony.
GC2018 opening
ceremony will be organized on Wednesday at 6.30 (Australia time) on Pakistan
GMT 12.30 p.m and will continue up till April 15, on the Gold Coast in the
Australian state of Queensland. These will be the fifth Commonwealth Games held
in Australia and the first Games offering an equal number of medal events for
men and women.
Spanning across more than 57 kilometers of picturesque
coastline and bordered by world-heritage listed rainforest, the Gold Coast is
Australia’s premier tourist destination – renowned for its surf, sand and
sunshine.
The sixth largest city in Australia will host the Gold
Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Our natural beauty, relaxed lifestyle and
strong, vibrant and connected community make the Gold Coast one of the most
unique cities to live, work and play, informed member of the organizing
committee. The region has not only earned its place as one of Australia’s
favourite holiday destinations, but proved to be an attractive option for
investors, migrants and business travellers.
The region attracts over 13 million visitors and
approximately 12,500 new residents each year, making it one of the fastest
growing cities in Australia. Delegates visiting the Gold Coast spend an average
4.2 days in the region – more than any other Queensland destination.
Spanning over two local government areas – Gold Coast
City and Tweed Shire Council – the region’s population tops more than 500,000
and is expected to tip 700,000 residents by 2021. Famous for its sub-tropical
climate – boasting almost 300 days of warm, bright sunshine per year – the Gold
Coast offers year round comfort with daily temperature in the mid-20s. It is
Australia’s sixth largest city – larger than two of the nation’s capitals.
The Gold Coast shares the title with Brisbane as one of
the most desirable places in the world to live when ranked on political,
social, economic and environmental factors, personal safety and health.
One of the highest partner participation rates in
conferences in Australia.
The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) is the
largest sporting event Australia is seeing this decade and the biggest sporting
spectacular the Gold Coast has ever seen. As the first regional Australian city
to ever host a Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast is going to celebrate a great
Games in a great city leaving great memories and great benefits for all.
The city is certainly shine on the world sporting stage
and the promotional exposure for business, trade, investment, tourism and
events will herald a new era in the region’s growth and maturity. The GC2018
brand embraces the three pillars of – The Place, The Event and The Sport.