Colourful XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to start on Wednesday evening

By Ijaz Ahmad

PESHAWAR, Apr 03 (APP):An 89-member Pakistan contingent arrived here at Games village to participate in

the 10 disciplines of the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which is

going to open on Wednesday.

Children wearing colourful costumes, officials, large

number of volunteers and above all the Pakistanis based in Australia have given

due reception to the Pakistani contingent. The 89-member Pakistan contingent is

taking part in athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, shooting, squash,

swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

Pakistan will have to face India on Saturday, next, with

many of the field hockey lovers, have been inquiring about the highlights of

the most awaited clash. The Gold Coast, a cities famous for is beautiful

decorated and from children to old men above all enthusiastically responded

with their shooting and cheering.

More than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71

countries and territories would compete in 18 sports and seven Para-Sports

during 11 days of competition broadcast to a global audience of 1.5 billion.

They will be supported by 15,000 friendly Australian volunteers.

Two Pakistani student ambassadors also traveled to the

Gold Coast during the Games including a girl and a boy selected by competition

– will represent Pakistan at a cultural program alongside students drawn from

all over the Commonwealth. Australia has a strong record of supporting sports

development in Pakistan.

Australia has

always given a helping hand for the promotion of sports activities in Pakistan

and local people and people from across the world are waiting the grand opening

ceremony.

GC2018 opening

ceremony will be organized on Wednesday at 6.30 (Australia time) on Pakistan

GMT 12.30 p.m and will continue up till April 15, on the Gold Coast in the

Australian state of Queensland. These will be the fifth Commonwealth Games held

in Australia and the first Games offering an equal number of medal events for

men and women.

Spanning across more than 57 kilometers of picturesque

coastline and bordered by world-heritage listed rainforest, the Gold Coast is

Australia’s premier tourist destination – renowned for its surf, sand and

sunshine.

The sixth largest city in Australia will host the Gold

Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Our natural beauty, relaxed lifestyle and

strong, vibrant and connected community make the Gold Coast one of the most

unique cities to live, work and play, informed member of the organizing

committee. The region has not only earned its place as one of Australia’s

favourite holiday destinations, but proved to be an attractive option for

investors, migrants and business travellers.

The region attracts over 13 million visitors and

approximately 12,500 new residents each year, making it one of the fastest

growing cities in Australia. Delegates visiting the Gold Coast spend an average

4.2 days in the region – more than any other Queensland destination.

Spanning over two local government areas – Gold Coast

City and Tweed Shire Council – the region’s population tops more than 500,000

and is expected to tip 700,000 residents by 2021. Famous for its sub-tropical

climate – boasting almost 300 days of warm, bright sunshine per year – the Gold

Coast offers year round comfort with daily temperature in the mid-20s. It is

Australia’s sixth largest city – larger than two of the nation’s capitals.

The Gold Coast shares the title with Brisbane as one of

the most desirable places in the world to live when ranked on political,

social, economic and environmental factors, personal safety and health.

One of the highest partner participation rates in

conferences in Australia.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) is the

largest sporting event Australia is seeing this decade and the biggest sporting

spectacular the Gold Coast has ever seen. As the first regional Australian city

to ever host a Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast is going to celebrate a great

Games in a great city leaving great memories and great benefits for all.

The city is certainly shine on the world sporting stage

and the promotional exposure for business, trade, investment, tourism and

events will herald a new era in the region’s growth and maturity. The GC2018

brand embraces the three pillars of – The Place, The Event and The Sport.