Colombian festival to entertain residents of Islamabad on Oct 25

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Embassy of Colombia would organize “Colombian Festival” on October 25 at PNCA F-5/1 Islamabad.

During festival, a number of exciting activities would be arranged including an exhibition of Amazing Amazon at gallery No.10/11. Films screening also be arranged in the festival. First film Screening of the Cinema festival “Gabo: the magic of Reality” would also be organized at Auditorium of PNCA. The 2nd Film screening of the cinema festival “Colombia: Wild magic” would also be organized. Colombian Salsa Dance Workshop would also be the part of the festival