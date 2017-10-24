Colombia interested to ehance relations with Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Colombia and Externado University of Colombia organized a Public talk Titled “successful experience of the Colombian peace process” here on Tuesday.

Colombian’s envoy to Pakistan Juan Alffredo Pinto Saavedra was the chief guest of the reception.

Ambassador Juan Alfredo said that Colombia interested to enhance relations with Pakistan and the best way to achieve this goal was to develop business linkages and trade between both the countries.

He said this while exchanging his views at the event of ‘successful experience of the Colombian peace process’.

Dr. Marcelo Macedo Rizo Diplomat in charge of political cooperation Affairs at embassy of Colombia, said on the occasion that “to achieve the real peace it is necessary to solve the illicit plants, Illegal economies derived and illegal drug consumption”. He also said that to avoid condition for a new conflict it is necessary to change the countryside zones condition and minimize the difference between rural and urban.

We should provide the better opportunities for the rural population in term of education, health work, home and most effected rural areas will be re constructed then displaced people will return to their land for working a living in peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of (ISSI) Khalid Mahmood said the best option for Pakistan and Colombia to enhance peace process and bilateral trade was to encourage the frequent exchange of visits to explore all areas of potential cooperation.

Ambassador Juan Affredo applauded the ISSI and said that such institutions playing an important role in the enhancement of relationship and bilateral ties between both countries.

At the end of the event, he presented the book to the Chairman of ISSI Khalid Mahmood.