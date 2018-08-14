Collective efforts vital for country’s development: PA speaker

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP):Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad

Iqbal Khan Tuesday said that collective efforts were imperative

for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that this while addressing an impressive ceremony

held at Punjab Assembly to mark the 71st Independence Day of

Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly staff along with their families attended

the ceremony.

Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan said, “August 14, 1947″ has a

great importance for all of us.”

He said, “Today we are living as an independent and

sovereign nation which is a great reward of the Almighty

Allah, struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and

immortal sacrifices of our forefathers”.

A commitment should be made to move further by learning

from the past mistakes and we also have to work unitedly to

achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan.