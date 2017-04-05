Collective efforts needed to empower women: Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Marvi Memon, Minister of State, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Wednesday said that collective efforts were needed to empower women across the country without any discrimination.

She was speaking at a two-day conference on “Emerging young women

leaders congress 2017” which was jointly organized by Institute of

Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Australian Government, The City School

and Women Regional Network here, said a press release.

Marvi said that women needed to strive hard as there was nothing

which they could not achieved adding “we can all work together to empower women by reach out to them in Pakistan”.

Farhat Asif, President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies said that the aim of event was to bridge the gap between the young and experienced women leaders.

Jurek Juszczyk, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan also attended the event and said that Australia was pleased to be supporting the Emerging Young Women Leaders Congress.

“Promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls are priorities for the Australian Government in Australia, Pakistan and internationally,” he said.

“Women in leadership positions influence the aspiration of subsequent generations,” said Juszczyk adding therefore increasing the number of women in senior or visible roles was a viable longer-term strategy for exponential change.

Kishwar Sultana, Women Regional Network invited the participants to join the network after highlighting the phenomenal work of the Women Regional Network.

The Congress is aimed to inspire and facilitate an advanced exchange of fresh ideas, knowledge and experience of leadership building and networking for women in Pakistan.

This is the second Emerging Young Women Leaders Congress to be

organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

The first event was held in 2015 and was inaugurated by Tawakkol Abdel Salam Karman (Nobel Peace Laureate, 2011) when she was here on her historic visit to Pakistan.

Karman also laid the foundation stone of Centre for Women Peace and Security at the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

The two-day event brought together 25 emerging women leaders

from across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, and AJ&K.

The Congress will provide an opportunity for young women leaders to interact with experienced women leaders from different sectors.

Mentoring opportunities will help bridge the gap between emerging and experienced women leaders, providing opportunity for learning and collaboration on issues women face in reaching positions of leadership.