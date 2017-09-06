Collective efforts needed to eliminate terrorism, maintain peace: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail on Wednesday stressed
the need for collective efforts to eliminate terrorism and
maintain peace in the region.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had
suffered a lot due to terrorism, adding there was a need to
work together for wiping out the menace.
He suggested that United States, Afghanistan and Pakistan
would have to make efforts to root out terrorism.
To a question, he said Pakistan was working on border fencing
to address the issue of terrorism.
Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and for this, collective
efforts were needed, he added.
