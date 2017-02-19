Collective efforts needed to address challenges: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum has stressed the need for collective efforts to address challenges facing the country.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government was taking all important steps in the larger interest of the country.

The senator said PML-N government had never claimed that the terrorism had completely eliminated from the country but its incidents had visibly reduced through the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

International community was acknowledging that the terrorism had reduced in the country as compared to past, he added.

He said there was need to take further steps regarding war against terror to get rid of menace of terrorism.

Abdul Qayyum said the present government had brought improvement in law and order situation in Karachi with the help of provincial government.

Replying to a question, he said Afghan government could not hold full grip in their areas due to which some anti-social elements entered Pakistani areas to disturb peace.