Collective efforts needed to address challenges, foil conspiracy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said collective efforts were needed to address the challenges being faced by the country and it was the responsibility of every citizen and leaders to foil conspiracy being hatched to destabilize Pakistan.

He said this while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the upcoming decision of the apex court over

Panama Papers, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a popular

mandate, and the power of people was behind him.

He said no corruption charges were proved against the prime minister and

he would get victory in the case.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was an experienced and wise

leader of the country, he said.

To a question he said the situation in the region was

changing due to Afghanistan, American-Indian nexus, and Middle

East problem.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was passing through serious

challenges.

To a question the minister said Nawaz Sharif as

sagacious leader was the asset for Pakistan.

Replying to another question about next election, he said

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would sweep the gerenal election 2018

with thumping majority.