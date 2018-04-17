Collective efforts and contribution imperative to impart quality education: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage in a meeting with Julie Newlan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, university of Hertfordshire, UK underlined the need for collective efforts and contributions by the international community to impart quality education to the next generation.

She said that education is the guardian of any nation’s intellectual capital and contributes to societal survival besides being a major propellant of socio-economic development of any society.

She said that improving standards of education is top priority of present democratic government and in this connection major initiatives have been undertaken for the provision of quality education and modern facilities to the students with the view to develop human resource in line with requirements of modern age.

Apprising the Vice Chancellor about the steps taken under the Prime Minister Educational Reforms Program,

the minister said that 422 schools and colleges in Islamabad had been reformed and upgraded.

Under the program, Montessori classes had been introduced apart from providing modern transportation system to ensure access of the students to school and colleges.

Despite concerted efforts by the present democratic dispensation to improve the quality of education the gap in exposure and development between private and public sector still persists and there is lack of connect between parents and school managements in the public sector, she added.

The minister said that after the 18th amendment, the subject of education had been devolved to provinces and they were also endeavoring to improve educational system in their respective provinces.

She said that Pakistan is now a functional democracy where civil society was highly vibrant and media enjoys unprecedented freedom. In July this year, we are completing the continuity of 10 years of democratic rule in Pakistan which is sine quo non for the development and the prosperity of the country.

The minister also dilated upon the level of investment and efforts by PML-N Government for the revival of film and cinema in Pakistan. She said that Pakistan was also fighting a war of perception and through movies and screen tourism it is striving to promote the country’s real softer face besides projecting its culture and heritage.

Julie Newlan said that she was delighted to come to Pakistan and found it entirely different of what she had been hearing about the country. I am warmly welcomed and safe in Pakistan and already looking forward to my next trip, she added.

Senior officials of the ministry and CEO Roots Millennium School Faisal Mushtaq were also present in the meeting.