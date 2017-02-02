Collective efforts, bilateral decision making imperative for regional development, peace: NA Speakers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq discussed matters of forging deeper relationship and

partnership with Azerbaijan, Egypt and Sri Lanka in separate meetings with their Ambassadors and High Commissioner here on Thursday.

The Speaker called for diversification of trade and economic

relations to assign substantive meanings to bilateral cooperation, said a press release here.

While speaking to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada,

the Speaker remarked that Pakistan’s quest for regional outreach to Central Asian Republic attaches paramount importance to vitality of its relations with Azerbaijan.

He added that both the countries have extended unflinching

support to each other at various international forums on the issues of Kashmir and Nagorno Karabakh respectively.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral

relations, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underlined the need for diversification of trade, economic and parliamentary relations to assign substantive meanings to bilateral collaboration.

He said that both the countries have commonalities of views

and perceptions on various regional and international issues.

The Speaker stressed the need for enhancing cooperation

between the legislatures of brotherly countries.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada highly appreciated

Pakistan’s gesture of friendship with Azerbaijan and the political

leadership of Azerbaijan is committed to strengthen its ties with

Pakistan.

He also reciprocated Azerbaijan’s commitment to an enduring,

comprehensive, diversified and warm relations with Pakistan manifested in trade and economic dividends for both nations. Ali Alizada also called for instilling new vitality in inter Parliamentary relations.

In a separate meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt, Sherif

Shaheen, the Speaker said that Pakistan and Egypt cherish warm bilateral relations deeply rooted in religious, cultural affinities and aspirations to play a role to address divisions within the Muslim world.

He informed the dignitary that Pakistan seeks to play a larger

role to prevent Muslim world’s descent into factions, violence, instability and underdevelopment.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underlined the need for comprehensive

engagement between the two countries in areas of reforms in education, strengthening democratic institutions and promoting genuine human development.

The Speaker also invited his Egyptian counterpart to visit

Pakistan with their parliamentary delegation.

Egyptian Ambassador Sherif Shaheen acknowledged Pakistan’s

endeavors for promoting unity among the Muslims nations and expressed his hope that Pakistan and Egypt will continue to partner for a stable, peaceful and progressive Muslim world.

He endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for collaboration to promote

sustainable patterns of governance and assist each other in institutional building for effective governance.

Later on talking with High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, the

Speaker highly appreciated Pak Sri Lanka relations based on mutual

interest and aspirations for a peaceful South Asian region.

The Speaker highlighted that Pakistan highly count on friendly

relations with Sri Lanka in its quest to promote peace in the region and strengthen cooperation within the SAARC.

The Speaker reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate

people to people contacts and enhance Parliamentary engagement with Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner Major General rJayanath

Lokuketagodage said that Sri Lanka attaches great value to its relations with Pakistan and will continue to partner with Pakistan in diversification of trade and economic relations.

He remarked that Sri Lanka shares Pakistan’s concern for

equitable growth and sustainable development in South Asian region.