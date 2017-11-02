Collective efforts being made to achieve targets of SDGs: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Minister of State for Information,Broadcasting and National Heritage

Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that collective efforts were being

made at federal and provincial levels to achieve targets of

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She called for use of modern technology for improving contacts

with the provinces for realization of Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister who is also Chairperson of Parliamentary Task Force

on SDGs,said this while addressing the inaugural session of two-day

national knowledge sharing roundtable on sustainable development goals

here today.

The round-table was attended by Speaker Balochistan Assembly

Rahila Durrani,Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad

and members of provincial assemblies from Punjab,Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The minister said that in the past there was hardly a mention of

the problems related to SDGs in the speeches of the members of the

National Assembly. However,during the last two years, the members of

Parliament had been touching the health and eduction issues in their

budgetary speeches and the credit goes to the SDGs Secretariat,she

remarked.

She said that on the initiative of Speaker National Assembly

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan became the first country to have a

full-fledged parliamentary secretariat and task forces both in

federal and provincial legislatures. She said that holding census

was indeed a landmark achievement of the present government as during

the past 22 years accurate data was not available.

She said that the parliament would soon organize first-ever

national population conference to chalk out strategy for growth of

resources in line with the population increase. In the past such

conferences were organized by donors and international NGOs.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that steps were being taken for

improvement in health and education sector and the members of the

parliament should play their role in this connection.

The minister announced that Pakistan Television would soon

launch a dedicated channel for coverage of the Parliament and

provincial assemblies which would help in increasing awareness about the

activities and performance of the elected legislatures.

The minister announced that the PTV channel would cover the

proceedings of the Senate, National Assembly, their standing committees

and the activities of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies. It

will also cover proceedings of provincial assemblies with their

permission,she added.

She reminded that when the task force was established it had

only 12 members but now its strength had increased to 45 as more and more

MNAs wanted to become its part.

The minister said that targets of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)

could not be achieved as elected government was overthrown and the

dictatorial ruler changed the priorities set by the democratic regime.

She said another factor behind failure to achieve MDGs was the fact

that the United Nations itself set the goals without taking input from

various countries and it could not fulfill its pledge for financial

assistance. Moreover,she said that 2005 earthquake also badly affected

the progress on MDGs as financial resources had to be diverted to

relief and rehabilitation activities.

The minister said that there was need of enhanced parliamentary

oversight and monitoring of the ongoing projects related to SDGs.

She said that reporting on SDGs has been made easy.

Marriyum said that it was praise worthy that the SDGs Task Force

which has representation from all parties was above politics and

playing its due role. She appreciated the role of Balochistan Assembly

Speaker for realization of SDGs targets in Balochistan and added that

other provinces were also showing good performance which could be

further improved with better coordination.

She said that the SDGs secretariat would soon launch its website

having pages of the provinces as well to highlight their activities

and performance.Moreover a quarterly magazine Dev-Watch would also be

launched to highlights achievements in SDGs sector.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani said that in

Balochistan the Provincial Task Force on SDGs was playing its role of

a watchdog on the ongoing projects related to SDGs. She said that in

the 65 member provincial assembly the SDG task force had 20-member

strength who were trained about the objectives of the SDGs.

Speaker GB Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad said that a five-member

SDG Task Force was active there. He said that in the GB,focus was on

the education and health sector and it was planned to have a high

school in every union council.

Earlier Executive Director PIPS, Zafarullah Khan said that

development and progress of the country was linked with parliamentary

debates and legislation.

Punjab SGDs Task Force convener Uzma Bukhari said that the provincial

task force has been playing its role of oversight very effectively.

She suggested that the PTV should hold debates and programmes for

creation of awareness on the SDGs related matters.