Collaborative efforts required to achieve SDGs targets: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday emphasized that collaborative efforts and appropriate planning, right from policy makers to users Tuesday was required to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets by 2030.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national

workshop – Pakistan-Achievement of Water-related SDGs – which has

been arranged by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with United Nations, Institute for Water Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), Canada and Water Resources Section, Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms.

The Minister said water was a very important component of national development and by achieving water related SDGs, food and energy issues could be managed.

Chief (Water Resources), Ministry of Planning Development and

Reforms, Naseer Ahmed Gillani said the SDGs were not imposed on Pakistan as the government has adopted those as National Agenda and was working out ways to accelerate their implementation at national level.

In his remarks, Dr. Manzoor Qadir from UNU-INWEH, Canada said that in response to adoption of this agenda, UNU-INWEH was working together with Korean Environment Corporation (KECO) and the Ministry of

Environment- Republic of Korea on a two years project with focus on incorporation of specific water-related SDGs into planning and policy process at national level in five of the UNs member states including Pakistan.

“We are looking for a high level commitment from partner countries and here I am very happy to report an excellent cooperation with government of Pakistan. This workshop is first step in this regard,” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman, PCRWR, Dr. Muhammad

Ashraf said assessment, planning and implementation, monitoring and

evaluation were policy system tools for achievement of SDGs.

The inaugural session of this national workshop was attended by distinguished researchers and scientists from various organizations.

The workshop will find out Pakistan’s status on Water Related

SDGs and carve out a framework to implement these goals.