ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):The Met office Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while rain with light snowfall over the hilly area is also expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions during morning and night hours.
Cold, dry weather forecast for most of areas , rain at GB
ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):The Met office Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while rain with light snowfall over the hilly area is also expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.